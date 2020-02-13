Markets
LECO

Lincoln Electric Approves New Up To 10 Mln Share Buyback - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase, in the aggregate, up to 10 million of its outstanding common stock. This authorization is in addition to the 2.8 million shares remaining from the prior program.

