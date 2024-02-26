News & Insights

Lincoln Educational Services Q4 Revenues Top View; Guides FY24 Revenues Well Above Estimates

February 26, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (LINC) reported Monday net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter declined $6.79 million or $0.22 per share from $8.36 million or $0.27 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $10.02 million, compared to $9.95 million in the year-ago quarter.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter grew 13.6 percent to $102.52 million from $91.78 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $96.20 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects revenues in a range of $410 million to $420 million, while analysts expect revenues of $382.92 million for the year.

