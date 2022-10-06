Lincoln Educational Services' (NASDAQ:LINC) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Lincoln Educational Services, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0096 = US$2.2m ÷ (US$285m - US$58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Lincoln Educational Services has an ROCE of 1.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 7.8%. NasdaqGS:LINC Return on Capital Employed October 6th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Lincoln Educational Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lincoln Educational Services here for free.

So How Is Lincoln Educational Services' ROCE Trending?

The fact that Lincoln Educational Services is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.0% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Lincoln Educational Services is employing 210% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 20%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Lincoln Educational Services has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 153% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



