Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lincoln Educational Services, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$8.9m ÷ (US$245m - US$67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Lincoln Educational Services has an ROCE of 5.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 7.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Lincoln Educational Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lincoln Educational Services.

So How Is Lincoln Educational Services' ROCE Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 5.0%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 31%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Lincoln Educational Services' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Lincoln Educational Services has. And a remarkable 211% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Lincoln Educational Services (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

