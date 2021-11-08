Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Lincoln Educational Services' (NASDAQ:LINC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Lincoln Educational Services is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$19m ÷ (US$245m - US$62m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Lincoln Educational Services has an ROCE of 10%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.6% generated by the Consumer Services industry.

NasdaqGS:LINC Return on Capital Employed November 8th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Lincoln Educational Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lincoln Educational Services.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Lincoln Educational Services. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 10%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 60% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Lincoln Educational Services thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 26%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Lincoln Educational Services can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 273% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

