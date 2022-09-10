Lincoln Educational Services' (NASDAQ:LINC) investors will be pleased with their impressive 213% return over the last three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) share price is 213% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 12% gain in the last three months.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Lincoln Educational Services became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:LINC Earnings Per Share Growth September 10th 2022

We know that Lincoln Educational Services has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Lincoln Educational Services' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Lincoln Educational Services shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 10% over one year. However, that falls short of the 20% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Lincoln Educational Services (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

