Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Lincoln Educational Services Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Lincoln Educational Services had US$16.4m of debt in September 2021, down from US$18.7m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$47.2m in cash, leading to a US$30.8m net cash position.

How Strong Is Lincoln Educational Services' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:LINC Debt to Equity History January 7th 2022

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Lincoln Educational Services had liabilities of US$68.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$70.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$47.2m in cash and US$30.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$62.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Lincoln Educational Services has a market capitalization of US$196.6m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Lincoln Educational Services also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, Lincoln Educational Services grew its EBIT by 55% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Lincoln Educational Services can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Lincoln Educational Services may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Lincoln Educational Services generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 86% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

Although Lincoln Educational Services's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$30.8m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$24m, being 86% of its EBIT. So we don't think Lincoln Educational Services's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lincoln Educational Services (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

