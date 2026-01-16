Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Stock Jumps 6.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) shares ended the last trading session 6.3% higher at $26.71. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.8% gain over the past four weeks.

LINC stock is expected to have moved up because of its focus on expanding and diversifying its service offerings. Ongoing campus development, such as in Houston and Levittown, supports growth in enrollments and revenue potential. Also, the operational leverage realized from the Lincoln 10.0 hybrid model aided the growth trends and further boosted investors’ optimism.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +35.5%. Revenues are expected to be $132.27 million, up 10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Lincoln Educational Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LINC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Lincoln Educational Services is a member of the Zacks Schools industry. One other stock in the same industry, Adtalem Global Education (ATGE), finished the last trading session 2.4% higher at $117.39. ATGE has returned 14.7% over the past month.

Adtalem's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.19. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +21%. Adtalem currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

