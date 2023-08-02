Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Price Target Increased by 5.00% to 8.03

The average one-year price target for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) has been revised to 8.03 / share. This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 7.65 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.97% from the latest reported closing price of 7.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln Educational Services. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LINC is 0.27%, a decrease of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 26,865K shares. The put/call ratio of LINC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Juniper Investment Company holds 5,626K shares representing 17.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,640K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 2,068K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 1,850K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,384K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,350K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 14.14% over the last quarter.

Lincoln Educational Services Background Information

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

