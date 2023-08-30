Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Price Target Increased by 31.75% to 10.58

The average one-year price target for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) has been revised to 10.58 / share. This is an increase of 31.75% from the prior estimate of 8.03 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.06% from the latest reported closing price of 8.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln Educational Services. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 36.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LINC is 0.19%, a decrease of 30.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 27,439K shares. The put/call ratio of LINC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Juniper Investment Company holds 3,970K shares representing 12.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,626K shares, representing a decrease of 41.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 26.99% over the last quarter.

Herr Investment Group holds 2,129K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing an increase of 46.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 128.66% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 2,067K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 10.22% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 1,850K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,221K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing an increase of 19.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 52.49% over the last quarter.

Lincoln Educational Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

