Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Price Target Increased by 19.76% to 34.00

The average one-year price target for Lincoln Educational Services (NasdaqGS:LINC) has been revised to $34.00 / share. This is an increase of 19.76% from the prior estimate of $28.39 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $40.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.14% from the latest reported closing price of $35.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln Educational Services. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 16.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LINC is 0.27%, an increase of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.66% to 30,497K shares. The put/call ratio of LINC is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Juniper Investment Company holds 2,363K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,627K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares , representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 7.66% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 1,290K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 1,125K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares , representing an increase of 23.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 28.40% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,116K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares , representing a decrease of 4.71%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.