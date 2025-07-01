Is Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is one of 256 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LINC's full-year earnings has moved 5.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, LINC has moved about 45.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 11.7%. This means that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Carnival (CCL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.8%.

For Carnival, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.2% so far this year, so LINC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Carnival belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. This 30-stock industry is currently ranked #79. The industry has moved +4.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and Carnival. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

