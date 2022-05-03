Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) closed at $6.88, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.06% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lincoln Educational Services Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 9, 2022. On that day, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 53.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $82 million, up 5.13% from the year-ago period.

LINC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $355.64 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -39.42% and +6.05%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.79.

Meanwhile, LINC's PEG ratio is currently 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LINC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.