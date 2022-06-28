Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) closed at $6.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.09% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $83.76 million, up 4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $355.2 million. These totals would mark changes of -37.5% and +5.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.15, which means Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that LINC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LINC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

