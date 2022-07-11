Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) closed at $6.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 8.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lincoln Educational Services Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $83.76 million, up 4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $355.2 million, which would represent changes of -37.5% and +5.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.98 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.43, so we one might conclude that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LINC has a PEG ratio of 0.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Schools stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

