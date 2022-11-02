Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Stock Jumps 11.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) shares soared 11.9% in the last trading session to close at $6.21. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 0.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The company has been gaining on its five-year growth strategy. also, improved operating performance at its campuses, consolidating facilities, a new welding program, a reinvigorated corporate partnership and changes in the admissions team have been working in favor of Lincoln.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $88.74 million, down 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LINC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a member of the Zacks Schools industry. One other stock in the same industry, Nerdy Inc. (NRDY), finished the last trading session 0.4% lower at $2.42. NRDY has returned 13% over the past month.

For Nerdy Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.20. This represents a change of -11.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Nerdy Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

