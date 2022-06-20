Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) closed at $5.93, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 19.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lincoln Educational Services Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Corporation to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $83.76 million, up 4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

LINC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $355.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -37.5% and +5.92%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.51, which means Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that LINC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LINC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LINC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.