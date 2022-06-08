Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, LINC broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

LINC could be on the verge of another rally after moving 12.7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Looking at LINC's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on LINC for more gains in the near future.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.