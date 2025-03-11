Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Increases Borrowing Capacity to $60 Million Through Credit Agreement Amendment

Lincoln Educational Services increased its credit agreement ceiling to $60 million, enhancing financial flexibility and supporting growth initiatives.

Quiver AI Summary

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation announced an amendment to its credit agreement with Fifth Third Bank, increasing its borrowing capacity from $40 million to $60 million. This adjustment enhances the company's financial flexibility and supports its long-term growth strategies, with the maturity date extended to March 7, 2028. Additionally, the accordion feature of the agreement has been raised from $20 million to $25 million, further enabling the company to pursue growth opportunities. CEO Scott M. Shaw emphasized that the increased liquidity will help deliver value to stakeholders and secure sustained success. Lincoln Educational Services provides career-oriented education across various fields and operates 21 campuses in 12 states.

Potential Positives

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has successfully amended its secured credit agreement to increase its borrowing capacity from $40 million to $60 million, enhancing financial flexibility.

The maturity date of the credit agreement has been extended through March 7, 2028, providing the company with a longer timeline for financial planning and stability.

The expansion of the accordion feature from $20 million to $25 million further strengthens the company's ability to pursue growth opportunities.

The company emphasizes its robust balance sheet and commitment to delivering value to stakeholders, indicating strong long-term growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The press release implies a need for increased borrowing, which may signal financial instability or liquidity issues despite the stated "robust balance sheet."

The mention of various risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements suggests potential challenges ahead that could impact the company's growth and operations.

The company's reliance on regulatory compliance raises concerns about vulnerabilities that could affect its ability to execute its business plans effectively.

FAQ

What recent financial amendment did Lincoln Educational Services announce?

Lincoln announced an amendment to its credit agreement, increasing its borrowing amount from $40 million to $60 million.

How does the credit agreement amendment benefit Lincoln Educational Services?

The amendment enhances financial flexibility, providing additional liquidity for growth initiatives and long-term operating objectives.

What is the new maturity date for Lincoln's credit agreement?

The maturity date of the credit agreement has been extended through March 7, 2028.

What is the significance of the accordion feature in the agreement?

The accordion feature has expanded from $20 million to $25 million, enhancing Lincoln's ability to pursue growth opportunities.

Where can I find more information about Lincoln Educational Services Corporation?

More information can be found on Lincoln's official website at www.lincolntech.edu.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LINC Insider Trading Activity

$LINC insiders have traded $LINC stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LINC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN A. BARTHOLDSON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 275,544 shares for an estimated $5,006,134 .

. INVESTMENT COMPANY, LLC JUNIPER has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 311,480 shares for an estimated $5,000,035 .

. BRIAN K MEYERS (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,602 shares for an estimated $1,520,543 .

. CHAD D NYCE (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold 9,977 shares for an estimated $164,620

MICHAEL A PLATER sold 10,471 shares for an estimated $161,358

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LINC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $LINC stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) today announced an amendment to its secured credit agreement with Fifth Third Bank, National Association, increasing the aggregate principal borrowing amount from $40 million to $60 million. This increase enhances the Company’s financial flexibility, and the additional liquidity enables the Company to execute its growth initiatives to meet its long-term operating objectives. Furthermore, the maturity date has been extended through March 7, 2028.





Additionally, the accordion feature of the agreement has been expanded from $20 million to $25 million, further strengthening the Company's ability to pursue growth opportunities.





"We currently have a robust balance sheet. However, this amendment provides additional financial flexibility and ensures we can achieve our long-term growth objectives," said Scott M. Shaw, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on delivering value to our key stakeholders, and we believe the increased liquidity and strategic investments will enable us to achieve sustained long-term success.”







ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION







Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education helping to provide solutions to America’s skills gap. Lincoln offers career-oriented programs to recent high school graduates and working adults in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 21 campuses in 12 states under Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln Culinary Institute, and associated brand names. For more information, please go to www.lincolntech.edu.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









Statements in this press release and in oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation regarding Lincoln’s business that are not historical facts, including those made in a conference call, may be “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the federal securities law. The words “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” and “continue,” and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies and projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, or other aspects of the Company’s operating results. The Company cautions you that these statements concern current expectations about the Company’s future performance or events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, and other influences, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may influence the accuracy of the statements and the projects upon which the statements are based including, without limitation, impacts related to epidemics or pandemics; our failure to comply with the extensive regulatory framework applicable to our industry or our failure to obtain timely regulatory approvals in connection with acquisitions or a change of control of our Company; our success in updating and expanding the content of existing programs and developing new programs for our students in a cost-effective manner or on a timely basis; risks associated with cybersecurity; risks associated with changes in applicable federal laws and regulations; uncertainties regarding our ability to comply with federal laws and regulations, such as the 90/10 rule and prescribed cohort default rates; risks associated with the opening of new campuses; risks associated with integration of acquired schools; industry competition; our ability to execute our growth strategies; conditions and trends in our industry; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Reports and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Lincoln undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.







For further information, please contact:





Brian Meyers





Chief Financial Officer





Lincoln Educational Services Corporation





973-736-9340







bmeyers@lincolntech.edu





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.