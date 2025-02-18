Lincoln Educational Services Corporation to Host Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call on February 24, 2025

Lincoln Educational Services will discuss its Q4 and year-end results in a conference call on February 24, 2025.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will hold a conference call on February 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end financial results. A press release with the details will be issued before 9:30 a.m. that day. Interested participants can join the call via a live webcast on Lincoln's website or by registering for a teleconference, receiving a personalized PIN to access the call. Participants are encouraged to register the day before or at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 90 days on Lincoln's website. Lincoln has been a provider of career-oriented education since 1946, operating 21 campuses across 12 states in several fields of study.

$LINC Insider Trading Activity

$LINC insiders have traded $LINC stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LINC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT COMPANY, LLC JUNIPER has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 311,480 shares for an estimated $5,000,035 .

. BRIAN K MEYERS (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,602 shares for an estimated $1,520,543 .

. CHAD D NYCE (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold 9,977 shares for an estimated $164,620

MICHAEL A PLATER sold 10,471 shares for an estimated $161,358

$LINC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $LINC stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) (“Lincoln”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Monday, February 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. A news release outlining Lincoln’s results will be issued before 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on that day.





To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the investor relations section of Lincoln’s website at



http://www.lincolntech.edu



. Participants may also register via teleconference at:



Q4 2024 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call



. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN to access the call. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.





An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days at





http://www.lincolntech.edu





.









About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation









Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.





Lincoln currently operates 21 campuses in 12 states under 4 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln Culinary Institute and Nashville Auto Diesel College. For more information, go to www.lincolntech.edu.









