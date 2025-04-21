Lincoln Educational Services Corporation to Host Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call on May 12

Lincoln Educational Services will hold a conference call on May 12 to discuss Q1 financial results.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation announced a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results on May 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. A news release regarding the financial results will be issued before 9:30 a.m. on the same day. Interested participants can access the live webcast via the investor relations section of Lincoln's website or register for the teleconference, with a recommendation to do so at least 15 minutes before the call. An archive of the call will be available for 90 days. Lincoln, a provider of career-oriented post-secondary education since 1946, operates 21 campuses across 12 states and offers programs in various fields such as skilled trades and health sciences.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is preparing to discuss its first quarter financial results, indicating transparency and proactive communication with investors.



The conference call allows for direct engagement with stakeholders, showcasing Lincoln's commitment to keeping its investors informed.



The scheduled webcast and accessibility for 90 days promote inclusivity and easier access to important corporate information for a broader audience.



Lincoln's established history since 1946 as a provider of career-oriented education underscores its stability and experience in the sector.

$LINC Insider Trading Activity

$LINC insiders have traded $LINC stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LINC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN A. BARTHOLDSON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 425,334 shares for an estimated $7,309,275 .

. INVESTMENT COMPANY, LLC JUNIPER has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 311,480 shares for an estimated $5,000,035 .

. BRIAN K MEYERS (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,602 shares for an estimated $1,520,543 .

. CHAD D NYCE (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold 9,977 shares for an estimated $164,620

MICHAEL A PLATER sold 10,471 shares for an estimated $161,358

$LINC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $LINC stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) (“Lincoln”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. A news release outlining Lincoln’s results will be issued before 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on that day.





To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the investor relations section of Lincoln’s website at



http://www.lincolntech.edu



. Participants may also register via teleconference at:



Q1 2025 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call



. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN to access the call. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.





An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days at





http://www.lincolntech.edu





.









About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation









Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in skilled trades, automotive technology, health sciences and information technology. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.





Lincoln currently operates 21 campuses in 12 states under 3 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute and Nashville Auto Diesel College. For more information, go to www.lincolntech.edu.









CONTACT:





Lincoln Educational Services Corporation













Brian Meyers, CFO













973-736-9340

























EVC Group LLC













Michael Polyviou,



mpolyviou@evcgroup.com















732-933-2754







