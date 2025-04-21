Lincoln Educational Services Corporation to Host Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call on May 12

Lincoln Educational Services will hold a conference call on May 12 to discuss Q1 financial results.
Quiver AI Summary
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation announced a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results on May 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. A news release regarding the financial results will be issued before 9:30 a.m. on the same day. Interested participants can access the live webcast via the investor relations section of Lincoln's website or register for the teleconference, with a recommendation to do so at least 15 minutes before the call. An archive of the call will be available for 90 days. Lincoln, a provider of career-oriented post-secondary education since 1946, operates 21 campuses across 12 states and offers programs in various fields such as skilled trades and health sciences.
Potential Positives
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is preparing to discuss its first quarter financial results, indicating transparency and proactive communication with investors.
- The conference call allows for direct engagement with stakeholders, showcasing Lincoln's commitment to keeping its investors informed.
- The scheduled webcast and accessibility for 90 days promote inclusivity and easier access to important corporate information for a broader audience.
- Lincoln's established history since 1946 as a provider of career-oriented education underscores its stability and experience in the sector.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
When will Lincoln Educational Services announce its Q1 financial results?
Lincoln will announce its first quarter financial results on May 12, 2025, before 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.
How can I access the Lincoln conference call?
You can access the conference call via the investor relations section of Lincoln's website or by registering for the teleconference.
What time is the Lincoln Q1earnings conference callscheduled?
The conference call for Q1 earnings is scheduled for May 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.
Will the conference call be available for listening later?
Yes, an archived version of the webcast will be available for 90 days on Lincoln's website.
What type of education does Lincoln Educational Services provide?
Lincoln offers career-oriented programs in skilled trades, automotive technology, health sciences, and information technology.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$LINC Insider Trading Activity
$LINC insiders have traded $LINC stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LINC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN A. BARTHOLDSON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 425,334 shares for an estimated $7,309,275.
- INVESTMENT COMPANY, LLC JUNIPER has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 311,480 shares for an estimated $5,000,035.
- BRIAN K MEYERS (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,602 shares for an estimated $1,520,543.
- CHAD D NYCE (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold 9,977 shares for an estimated $164,620
- MICHAEL A PLATER sold 10,471 shares for an estimated $161,358
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LINC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $LINC stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JUNIPER INVESTMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 448,596 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,096,788
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 338,495 shares (+43.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,354,990
- INVESCO LTD. added 244,657 shares (+485.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,870,473
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 227,473 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,598,622
- HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC removed 130,432 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,063,434
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC added 100,963 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,597,234
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 75,531 shares (+190.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,194,900
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) (“Lincoln”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. A news release outlining Lincoln’s results will be issued before 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on that day.
To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the investor relations section of Lincoln’s website at
http://www.lincolntech.edu
. Participants may also register via teleconference at:
Q1 2025 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call
. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN to access the call. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.
An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days at
http://www.lincolntech.edu
.
About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in skilled trades, automotive technology, health sciences and information technology. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.
Lincoln currently operates 21 campuses in 12 states under 3 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute and Nashville Auto Diesel College. For more information, go to www.lincolntech.edu.
CONTACT:
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
Brian Meyers, CFO
973-736-9340
EVC Group LLC
Michael Polyviou,
mpolyviou@evcgroup.com
732-933-2754
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.