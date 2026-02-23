Lincoln Educational Services Corp. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (LINC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $12.70 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $6.83 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $142.87 million from $119.37 million last year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.70 Mln. vs. $6.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $142.87 Mln vs. $119.37 Mln last year.

2026 Guidance : Revenue = $580 - $590 Eps = $0.64 - $0.74

