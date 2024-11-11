Lincoln Educational Services Corp. Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (LINC) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $2.1 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $114.410 million from $99.618 million last year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $4 Mln. vs. $2.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $114.410 Mln vs. $99.618 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $430-$435 Mln

