Lincoln Educational Services Appoints John Bartholdson As Board Chairman

March 15, 2024 — 09:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) said on Friday that its Non-Executive Chair, J. Barry Morrow has decided to retire.

Subsequently, the company has selected current Board member, John A. Bartholdson as the next Chair of the Board.

He will assume his new role after the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders to be held in May.

Bartholdson has been a member of the Board since 2019.

