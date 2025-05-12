Lincoln Educational Services Announces Strong Financial Performance and Operational Growth in Q1 2025

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation reported a 13.7% revenue increase and strong student growth in Q1 2025, raising annual guidance.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues rising 13.7% to $117.5 million and a 63% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $10.6 million. Key performance indicators included a 16.2% increase in student starts and a 15.2% growth in total student population. The company has no outstanding debt and liquidity of nearly $90 million. Recent developments include the successful relocation of its Nashville campus to a new facility designed for improved efficiency and the expansion of its program offerings. Based on this positive performance, Lincoln has raised its 2025 financial guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and student starts. President and CEO Scott Shaw emphasized the company's operational improvements and confidence in achieving long-term growth targets.
Potential Positives
- Revenue increased by 13.7% to $117.5 million, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.
- Student starts grew by 16.2%, with a notable 20.9% increase excluding the Transitional segment.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose significantly by 63%, reaching $10.6 million, up from $6.5 million in the previous year.
- Total liquidity was nearly $90 million, with no debt outstanding, indicating strong financial health and flexibility for future growth initiatives.
Potential Negatives
- Increased selling, general, and administrative expenses of $6.4 million, or 10.6%, primarily driven by higher compensation and benefits costs associated with an expanded workforce to support a growing student population.
- The net cash used in operating activities of $8.4 million, which reveals potential challenges in operational cash flow despite overall revenue growth.
- The significant decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $59.3 million at the beginning of the period to $28.7 million at the end, indicating liquidity concerns going forward.
FAQ
What were Lincoln's first quarter 2025 revenue results?
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation reported a revenue increase of 13.7%, reaching $117.5 million for Q1 2025.
How much did student starts grow in the first quarter of 2025?
Student starts grew by 16.2% in Q1 2025, with a 20.9% increase when excluding the Transitional segment.
What improvements did Lincoln achieve in adjusted EBITDA?
Lincoln's adjusted EBITDA rose to $10.6 million, a 63% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
What is Lincoln's 2025 financial guidance?
Lincoln raised its revenue guidance to $485-$495 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $58-$63 million for 2025.
What are Lincoln's recent campus developments?
Lincoln completed its Nashville campus transition and plans to open new campuses in Houston and Hicksville, New York.
$LINC Insider Trading Activity
$LINC insiders have traded $LINC stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LINC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN A. BARTHOLDSON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 425,334 shares for an estimated $7,309,275.
- INVESTMENT COMPANY, LLC JUNIPER has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 311,480 shares for an estimated $5,000,035.
- BRIAN K MEYERS (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,602 shares for an estimated $1,520,543.
- CHAD D NYCE (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold 9,977 shares for an estimated $164,620
- MICHAEL A PLATER sold 10,471 shares for an estimated $161,358
$LINC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $LINC stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JUNIPER INVESTMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 448,596 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,096,788
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 338,495 shares (+43.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,354,990
- INVESCO LTD. added 244,657 shares (+485.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,870,473
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 227,473 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,598,622
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC added 100,963 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,597,234
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 89,567 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,421,428
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 75,989 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,205,945
PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, as well as recent business developments.
First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights
Revenue increased by 13.7% to $117.5 million
Student starts grew by 16.2%, starts increased 20.9% excluding the Transitional segment
Quarter-end student population rose by 15.2%, or 18.3% excluding the Transitional segment
Adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million, compared to $6.5 million
Net income of $1.9 million, compared to $0.2 million net loss
Operating leverage gains across instructional and marketing expenses
Total liquidity of nearly $90 million, with no debt outstanding as of March 31, 2025
2025 financial guidance raised based on strong first quarter results and current trends
A complete listing of Lincoln's non-GAAP measures are described and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures at the end of this release.
Recent Developments
In March, Lincoln successfully completed the transition of all existing programs at its Nashville, Tennessee campus to a new state-of-the-art facility. The new facility is designed for enhanced operational efficiency through Lincoln’s 10.0 hybrid education delivery model and will also accommodate the launch of two additional high-demand programs this year.
The Company amended its credit agreement in March, increasing the size of its revolving credit facility from $40 million to $60 million and expanding the accordion feature from $20 million to $25 million. This amendment strengthens Lincoln’s financial flexibility and is available to support the Company’s strategic growth initiatives.
“We delivered a strong start to 2025 with exceptional student start growth, double digit revenue growth and a 63% increase in adjusted EBITDA,” said Scott Shaw, President and CEO. “Our growth reflects the continued execution of our expansion strategy, while operational improvements have enhanced the scalability of our platform and improved our profitability. Given our strong first quarter performance and positive momentum, we are raising our full-year guidance.”
“New campus development and program replications remain central to our growth. We successfully completed the relocation of our Nashville, Tennessee campus in March, and the Levittown, Pennsylvania campus relocation remains on track for completion in the second half of the year. Our next new campus in Houston, Texas is expected to open its doors to students by year-end, followed by Hicksville, New York by end of 2026. We also launched two new programs at existing campuses this quarter and anticipate rolling out five additional offerings in high demand fields in the coming months.”
“Student interest in Lincoln’s programs and demand for our graduates remains robust, driving our geographic and program expansion. We continue to evaluate expanding to additional markets with high unmet demand for our career-focused training. Based on our progress to date, we are confident in our ability to achieve our 2027 targets of approximately $550M in revenue and $90M in adjusted EBITDA.”
2025 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to March 31, 2024
Revenue
grew by $14.1 million, or 13.7% to $117.5 million, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. The increase was primarily due to a 13.1% increase in average student population driven by strong start growth. For the first quarter, student starts grew by 16.2%, 20.9% excluding the Transitional segment.
Educational services and facilities
expense increased $4.4 million, or 10.2% to $47.4 million. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by costs associated with new programs, new campuses and campus relocations, and support for a larger student population. However, as a percentage of revenue, educational services and facilities expense decreased from the prior year, reflecting continued margin expansion and improved operating efficiency.
Selling, general and administrative
expense increased $6.4 million, or 10.6% to $66.9 million. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by higher compensation and benefits costs as a result of an expanded workforce to support our larger student population. Marketing cost per student start was approximately 20% lower compared to the prior year.
2025 FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT RESULTS
Campus Operations Segment
Revenue increased $16.2 million, or 16.0% to $117.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased $9.2 million, or 50% to $27.5 million, from $18.3 million in the prior year.
Transitional Segment
During the prior year, the Company’s Summerlin, Las Vegas campus was classified in the Transitional segment. The sale of the campus was consummated effective January 1, 2025. In the prior year comparable period, the Summerlin campus had revenue of $2.0 million and operating expenses of $2.3 million. As of March 31, 2025, no campuses were classified in the Transitional segment.
Corporate and Other
This category includes unallocated expenses incurred on behalf of the entire Company. Corporate and other expenses were $18.3 million and $12.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
FULL YEAR 2025 OUTLOOK
Based on the 2025 first quarter operating and financial results, as well as the outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company is raising its financial guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and student starts as follows:
Previous
Updated
(In millions, except for student starts)
FY 2025 Guidance
FY 2025 Guidance
Revenue
$
480
-
$
490
$
485
-
$
495
Adjusted EBITDA
$
55
-
$
60
1
$
58
-
$
63
1
Net income
$
8
-
$
13
$
10
-
$
15
Capital expenditures
$
70
-
$
75
$
70
-
$
75
Student Starts
8%
-
12%
10%
-
14%
1
The guidance in this release includes references to non-GAAP operating measures. A reconciliation to the midpoint of our guidance can be reviewed below in the non-GAAP operating measures at the end of this release.
As a reminder, to provide a clearer view of the Company’s underlying performance, guidance excludes non-cash stock-based compensation and one-time, non-recurring items. Additionally, it excludes pre-opening costs, as well as net operating losses from new campuses, up to four quarters after the campus opening, or until the campus becomes profitable, whichever occurs first. In terms of relocating the Nashville and Levittown campuses, adjustments have been made to exclude pre-opening costs and relocation costs through the end of quarter in which the relocation is completed. And in the case of program replications and expansions, adjustments are made to exclude net operating losses through the quarter in which the program is launched.
CONFERENCE CALL INFO
Lincoln will host
a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time
to discuss results. To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the Investor Overview section of Lincoln’s website at
http://www.lincolntech.edu
. Participants may also register via teleconference at:
Q1 2025 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call
. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN to access the call. Participants are requested to register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.
An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days at
http://www.lincolntech.edu
.
ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education helping to provide solutions to America’s skills gap. Lincoln offers career-oriented programs to recent high school graduates and working adults in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 21 campuses in 12 states under the brands Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Nashville Auto Diesel College. The Company was incorporated in New Jersey in 2003 as the successor-in-interest to various acquired schools including Lincoln Technical Institute, Inc. which opened its first campus in Newark, New Jersey in 1946. For more information, please go to
www.lincolntech.edu
.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this press release and in oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation regarding Lincoln’s business that are not historical facts, including those made in a conference call, may be “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the federal securities law. The words “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” and “continue,” and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies and projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, or other aspects of the Company’s operating results. The Company cautions you that these statements concern current expectations about the Company’s future performance or events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, and other influences, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may influence the accuracy of the statements and the projects upon which the statements are based including, without limitation, impacts related to epidemics or pandemics; our failure to comply with the extensive regulatory framework applicable to our industry or our failure to obtain timely regulatory approvals in connection with acquisitions or a change of control of our Company; our success in updating and expanding the content of existing programs and developing new programs for our students in a cost-effective manner or on a timely basis; risks associated with cybersecurity; risks associated with changes in applicable federal laws and regulations; uncertainties regarding our ability to comply with federal and state laws and regulations, such as the 90/10 rule and prescribed cohort default rates; risks associated with the opening of new campuses; risks associated with integration of acquired schools; industry competition; our ability to execute our growth strategies; conditions and trends in our industry; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Reports and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Lincoln undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.
LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
28,655
$
59,273
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $51,023 and $42,615 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
47,278
42,983
Inventories
2,394
3,053
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,051
4,793
Asset held for sale
-
1,150
Total current assets
86,378
111,252
PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND FACILITIES - At cost, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $144,251 and $141,271 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
125,646
103,533
OTHER ASSETS:
Noncurrent receivables, less allowance of $19,634 and $22,957 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
16,786
19,627
Deferred finance charges
358
323
Deferred income taxes, net
24,812
25,359
Operating lease right-of-use assets
133,462
136,034
Finance lease right-of-use assets
26,327
26,745
Goodwill
10,742
10,742
Other assets, net
1,367
1,387
Pension plan assets, net
1,554
1,554
Total other assets
215,408
221,771
TOTAL ASSETS
$
427,432
$
436,556
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Unearned tuition
$
28,846
$
30,631
Accounts payable
34,359
37,026
Accrued expenses
8,849
11,986
Income taxes payable
1,297
1,072
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
9,751
9,497
Total current liabilities
83,102
90,212
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
136,181
138,803
Long-term portion of finance lease liabilities
30,369
29,261
Other long-term liabilities
-
16
Total liabilities
249,652
258,292
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock, no par value - authorized 100,000,000 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, issued and outstanding 31,592,807 shares at March 31, 2025 and 31,462,640 shares at December 31, 2024
48,181
48,181
Additional paid-in capital
48,211
50,639
Retained earnings
81,114
79,170
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
274
274
Total stockholders' equity
177,780
178,264
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
427,432
$
436,556
LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
REVENUE
$
117,506
$
103,366
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Educational services and facilities
47,409
43,023
Selling, general and administrative
66,904
60,492
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
(220
)
309
Total costs & expenses
114,093
103,824
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
3,413
(458
)
OTHER:
Interest income
114
698
Interest expense
(701
)
(567
)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,826
(327
)
PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES
882
(113
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
1,944
$
(214
)
Basic
Net income (loss) per common share
$
0.06
$
(0.01
)
Diluted
Net income (loss) per common share
$
0.06
$
(0.01
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
30,809
30,301
Diluted
31,074
30,301
LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$
1,944
$
(214
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,345
2,599
Finance lease amortization
418
369
Amortization of deferred finance charges
40
18
Deferred income taxes
547
421
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
(220
)
309
Fixed asset donations
(171
)
(98
)
Provision for credit losses
11,835
12,213
Stock-based compensation expense
1,205
1,059
(Increase) decrease in assets:
Accounts receivable
(13,289
)
(16,860
)
Inventories
659
529
Prepaid income taxes
-
(545
)
Prepaid expenses and current assets
(3,243
)
(582
)
Other assets, net
1,230
967
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
Accounts payable
(8,070
)
(5,561
)
Accrued expenses
(3,137
)
(4,511
)
Unearned tuition
(1,785
)
(4,641
)
Income taxes payable
225
-
Other liabilities
89
(406
)
Total adjustments
(10,322
)
(14,720
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(8,378
)
(14,934
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(19,889
)
(1,684
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
249
9,718
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(19,640
)
8,034
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payment of deferred finance fees
(75
)
(438
)
Finance lease principal paid
(88
)
-
Tenant allowance finance leases
1,196
Net share settlement for equity-based compensation
(3,633
)
(3,156
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,600
)
(3,594
)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(30,618
)
(10,494
)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS —Beginning of period
59,273
80,269
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period
$
28,655
$
69,775
(1) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain significant items as a means to understand the performance of its business, and to enable comparability of operating performance between periods. Additionally, the Company’s management regularly uses our non-GAAP financial measures to make operating decisions, for planning and forecasting purposes. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and total liquidity are measures not recognized in financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.
We define EBITDA as income (loss) before net interest expense (interest income), provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus stock-based compensation expense and adjustments for items not considered part of the Company’s normal recurring operations.
We define adjusted net income as net income plus adjustments for items not considered part of the Company’s normal recurring operations.
We define total liquidity as the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and available borrowings under our credit facility.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and total liquidity are presented because we believe they are useful indicators of the Company’s performance and ability to make strategic investments and meet capital expenditures and debt service requirements. However, they are not intended to represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP and should not be used as an alternative to net income (loss) as indicators of operating performance or cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and total liquidity are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and total liquidity (in thousands):
Three Months Ended March 31,
(Unaudited)
Consolidated
Campus Operations
Transitional
Corporate
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income (loss)
$
1,944
(214
)
$
21,077
$
12,108
$
-
$
(284
)
$
(19,133
)
$
(12,038
)
Interest expense (income), net
587
(131
)
595
501
-
-
(8
)
(632
)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
882
(113
)
-
-
-
882
(113
)
Depreciation and amortization
3,763
2,964
3,600
2,753
-
20
163
191
EBITDA
7,176
2,506
25,272
15,362
-
(264
)
(18,096
)
(12,592
)
Stock-based compensation expense
1,205
1,059
-
-
-
-
1,205
1,059
New campus and campus relocation costs
1,884
2,802
1,884
2,802
-
-
-
-
Program expansions
371
89
371
89
-
-
-
-
Severence and other one-time costs
-
89
-
89
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
10,636
$
6,545
$
27,527
$
18,342
$
-
$
(264
)
$
(16,891
)
$
(11,533
)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(Unaudited)
Consolidated
Campus Operations
Transitional
Corporate
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income (loss)
$
1,944
$
(214
)
$
21,077
$
12,108
$
-
$
(284
)
$
(19,133
)
$
(12,038
)
Adjustments to net income:
New campus and campus relocation costs
1,884
2,802
1,884
2,802
Program expansions
371
89
371
89
Severance and other one time costs
-
89
-
89
Total non-recurring adjustments
2,255
2,980
2,255
2,980
-
-
-
-
Income tax effect
(677
)
(894
)
(677
)
(894
)
Adjusted net income (loss), non-GAAP
$
3,522
$
1,872
$
23,332
$
15,088
$
-
$
(284
)
$
(19,810
)
$
(12,932
)
As of
March 31, 2025
Cash and cash equivalents
$
28,655
Credit facility
60,000
Total Liquidity
$
88,655
The table below presents selected operating metrics for our reportable segments (in thousands, except for student population and starts):
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
% Change
Revenue:
Campus Operations
$
117,506
$
101,321
16.0
%
Transitional
-
2,045
-100.0
%
Total
$
117,506
$
103,366
13.7
%
Operating Income (loss):
Campus Operations
$
21,671
$
12,609
71.9
%
Transitional
-
(285
)
-100.0
%
Corporate
(18,258
)
(12,783
)
-42.8
%
Total
$
3,413
$
(459
)
843.6
%
Starts:
Campus Operations
4,610
3,812
20.9
%
Transitional
-
155
-100.0
%
Total
4,610
3,967
16.2
%
Average Population:
Campus Operations
15,469
13,311
16.2
%
Transitional
-
367
-100.0
%
Total
15,469
13,678
13.1
%
End of Period Population:
Campus Operations
15,904
13,449
18.3
%
Transitional
-
352
-100.0
%
Total
15,904
13,801
15.2
%
Information included in the table below provides student starts and population under the Campus Operations segment with a breakdown by Transportation and Skilled Trade programs and Healthcare and Other Professions programs.
Population by Program (Campus Operations Segment):
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
% Change
Starts:
Transportation and Skilled Trades
3,551
2,682
32.4
%
Healthcare and Other Professions
1,059
1,130
-6.3
%
Total
4,610
3,812
20.9
%
Average Population:
Transportation and Skilled Trades
11,695
9,544
22.5
%
Healthcare and Other Professions
3,774
3,767
0.2
%
Total
15,469
13,311
16.2
%
End of Period Population:
Transportation and Skilled Trades
12,130
9,639
25.8
%
Healthcare and Other Professions
3,774
3,810
-0.9
%
Total
15,904
13,449
18.3
%
The reconciliations provided below represent management’s projections of various components included in our outlook for the full year 2025. These calculations are for illustrative purposes and will be reviewed as the year progresses to reflect actual results, our outlook and continued relevance of specific items. Any revisions or modifications, if necessary, will be disclosed in future announcements of 2025 quarterly results. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income have been reconciled to the midpoint of our guidance.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income - 2025 Guidance
(Reconciled to the Mid-Point of 2025 Guidance)
Adjusted
EBITDA
Net Income
Net Income
$
12,500
$
12,500
Interest expense, net
2,500
-
Provision for taxes
5,100
-
Depreciation and amortization
1
21,300
400
EBITDA
41,400
-
New campus and campus relocation costs
2,3
8,900
8,900
Program expansions
2,400
2,400
Other one time items
2,500
2,500
Stock-based compensation expense
5,300
-
Tax Effect
-
(4,300
)
Total
$
60,500
$
22,400
2025 Guidance Range
$58,000 - $63,000
1
Depreciation expense relates to the new Houston, Texas campus.
2
New campus and campus relocation costs relate to the following locations:
Nashville, Tennessee
Levittown, Pennsylvania
Houston, Texas
Hicksville, New York
3
New campus adjustment includes pre-opening costs, as well as net operating losses up to four quarters after the campus opens, or until the campus becomes profitable, whichever comes first.
LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION
Brian Meyers, CFO
973-736-9340
EVC GROUP LLC
Investor Relations: Michael Polyviou,
mpolyviou@evcgroup.com
, 732-933-2755
Media Relations: Tom Gibson, 201-476-0322
