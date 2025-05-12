Stocks
LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Announces Strong Financial Performance and Operational Growth in Q1 2025

May 12, 2025 — 08:19 am EDT

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation reported a 13.7% revenue increase and strong student growth in Q1 2025, raising annual guidance.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues rising 13.7% to $117.5 million and a 63% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $10.6 million. Key performance indicators included a 16.2% increase in student starts and a 15.2% growth in total student population. The company has no outstanding debt and liquidity of nearly $90 million. Recent developments include the successful relocation of its Nashville campus to a new facility designed for improved efficiency and the expansion of its program offerings. Based on this positive performance, Lincoln has raised its 2025 financial guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and student starts. President and CEO Scott Shaw emphasized the company's operational improvements and confidence in achieving long-term growth targets.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue increased by 13.7% to $117.5 million, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.
  • Student starts grew by 16.2%, with a notable 20.9% increase excluding the Transitional segment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose significantly by 63%, reaching $10.6 million, up from $6.5 million in the previous year.
  • Total liquidity was nearly $90 million, with no debt outstanding, indicating strong financial health and flexibility for future growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

  • Increased selling, general, and administrative expenses of $6.4 million, or 10.6%, primarily driven by higher compensation and benefits costs associated with an expanded workforce to support a growing student population.
  • The net cash used in operating activities of $8.4 million, which reveals potential challenges in operational cash flow despite overall revenue growth.
  • The significant decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $59.3 million at the beginning of the period to $28.7 million at the end, indicating liquidity concerns going forward.

FAQ

What were Lincoln's first quarter 2025 revenue results?

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation reported a revenue increase of 13.7%, reaching $117.5 million for Q1 2025.

How much did student starts grow in the first quarter of 2025?

Student starts grew by 16.2% in Q1 2025, with a 20.9% increase when excluding the Transitional segment.

What improvements did Lincoln achieve in adjusted EBITDA?

Lincoln's adjusted EBITDA rose to $10.6 million, a 63% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

What is Lincoln's 2025 financial guidance?

Lincoln raised its revenue guidance to $485-$495 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $58-$63 million for 2025.

What are Lincoln's recent campus developments?

Lincoln completed its Nashville campus transition and plans to open new campuses in Houston and Hicksville, New York.

$LINC Insider Trading Activity

$LINC insiders have traded $LINC stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LINC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN A. BARTHOLDSON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 425,334 shares for an estimated $7,309,275.
  • INVESTMENT COMPANY, LLC JUNIPER has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 311,480 shares for an estimated $5,000,035.
  • BRIAN K MEYERS (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,602 shares for an estimated $1,520,543.
  • CHAD D NYCE (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold 9,977 shares for an estimated $164,620
  • MICHAEL A PLATER sold 10,471 shares for an estimated $161,358

$LINC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $LINC stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, as well as recent business developments.




First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights




  • Revenue increased by 13.7% to $117.5 million


  • Student starts grew by 16.2%, starts increased 20.9% excluding the Transitional segment


  • Quarter-end student population rose by 15.2%, or 18.3% excluding the Transitional segment


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million, compared to $6.5 million


  • Net income of $1.9 million, compared to $0.2 million net loss


  • Operating leverage gains across instructional and marketing expenses


  • Total liquidity of nearly $90 million, with no debt outstanding as of March 31, 2025


  • 2025 financial guidance raised based on strong first quarter results and current trends



A complete listing of Lincoln's non-GAAP measures are described and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures at the end of this release.




Recent Developments




  • In March, Lincoln successfully completed the transition of all existing programs at its Nashville, Tennessee campus to a new state-of-the-art facility. The new facility is designed for enhanced operational efficiency through Lincoln’s 10.0 hybrid education delivery model and will also accommodate the launch of two additional high-demand programs this year.


  • The Company amended its credit agreement in March, increasing the size of its revolving credit facility from $40 million to $60 million and expanding the accordion feature from $20 million to $25 million. This amendment strengthens Lincoln’s financial flexibility and is available to support the Company’s strategic growth initiatives.



“We delivered a strong start to 2025 with exceptional student start growth, double digit revenue growth and a 63% increase in adjusted EBITDA,” said Scott Shaw, President and CEO. “Our growth reflects the continued execution of our expansion strategy, while operational improvements have enhanced the scalability of our platform and improved our profitability. Given our strong first quarter performance and positive momentum, we are raising our full-year guidance.”



“New campus development and program replications remain central to our growth. We successfully completed the relocation of our Nashville, Tennessee campus in March, and the Levittown, Pennsylvania campus relocation remains on track for completion in the second half of the year. Our next new campus in Houston, Texas is expected to open its doors to students by year-end, followed by Hicksville, New York by end of 2026. We also launched two new programs at existing campuses this quarter and anticipate rolling out five additional offerings in high demand fields in the coming months.”



“Student interest in Lincoln’s programs and demand for our graduates remains robust, driving our geographic and program expansion. We continue to evaluate expanding to additional markets with high unmet demand for our career-focused training. Based on our progress to date, we are confident in our ability to achieve our 2027 targets of approximately $550M in revenue and $90M in adjusted EBITDA.”




2025 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS




Quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to March 31, 2024






  • Revenue


    grew by $14.1 million, or 13.7% to $117.5 million, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. The increase was primarily due to a 13.1% increase in average student population driven by strong start growth. For the first quarter, student starts grew by 16.2%, 20.9% excluding the Transitional segment.




  • Educational services and facilities


    expense increased $4.4 million, or 10.2% to $47.4 million. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by costs associated with new programs, new campuses and campus relocations, and support for a larger student population. However, as a percentage of revenue, educational services and facilities expense decreased from the prior year, reflecting continued margin expansion and improved operating efficiency.




  • Selling, general and administrative


    expense increased $6.4 million, or 10.6% to $66.9 million. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by higher compensation and benefits costs as a result of an expanded workforce to support our larger student population. Marketing cost per student start was approximately 20% lower compared to the prior year.






2025 FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT RESULTS




Campus Operations Segment



Revenue increased $16.2 million, or 16.0% to $117.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased $9.2 million, or 50% to $27.5 million, from $18.3 million in the prior year.




Transitional Segment



During the prior year, the Company’s Summerlin, Las Vegas campus was classified in the Transitional segment. The sale of the campus was consummated effective January 1, 2025. In the prior year comparable period, the Summerlin campus had revenue of $2.0 million and operating expenses of $2.3 million. As of March 31, 2025, no campuses were classified in the Transitional segment.




Corporate and Other



This category includes unallocated expenses incurred on behalf of the entire Company. Corporate and other expenses were $18.3 million and $12.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.




FULL YEAR 2025 OUTLOOK



Based on the 2025 first quarter operating and financial results, as well as the outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company is raising its financial guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and student starts as follows:

Previous


Updated


(In millions, except for student starts)

FY 2025 Guidance


FY 2025 Guidance

Revenue
$
480
-
$
490

$
485
-
$
495

Adjusted EBITDA
$
55
-
$
60

1

$
58
-
$
63

1

Net income
$
8
-
$
13

$
10
-
$
15

Capital expenditures
$
70
-
$
75

$
70
-
$
75

Student Starts

8%
-

12%


10%
-

14%















1

The guidance in this release includes references to non-GAAP operating measures. A reconciliation to the midpoint of our guidance can be reviewed below in the non-GAAP operating measures at the end of this release.



As a reminder, to provide a clearer view of the Company’s underlying performance, guidance excludes non-cash stock-based compensation and one-time, non-recurring items. Additionally, it excludes pre-opening costs, as well as net operating losses from new campuses, up to four quarters after the campus opening, or until the campus becomes profitable, whichever occurs first. In terms of relocating the Nashville and Levittown campuses, adjustments have been made to exclude pre-opening costs and relocation costs through the end of quarter in which the relocation is completed. And in the case of program replications and expansions, adjustments are made to exclude net operating losses through the quarter in which the program is launched.




CONFERENCE CALL INFO



Lincoln will host

a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

to discuss results. To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the Investor Overview section of Lincoln’s website at

http://www.lincolntech.edu

. Participants may also register via teleconference at:


Q1 2025 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call


. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN to access the call.   Participants are requested to register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.



An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days at

http://www.lincolntech.edu

.




ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION



Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education helping to provide solutions to America’s skills gap. Lincoln offers career-oriented programs to recent high school graduates and working adults in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 21 campuses in 12 states under the brands Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Nashville Auto Diesel College. The Company was incorporated in New Jersey in 2003 as the successor-in-interest to various acquired schools including Lincoln Technical Institute, Inc. which opened its first campus in Newark, New Jersey in 1946. For more information, please go to

www.lincolntech.edu

.




FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS




Statements in this press release and in oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation regarding Lincoln’s business that are not historical facts, including those made in a conference call, may be “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the federal securities law. The words “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” and “continue,” and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies and projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, or other aspects of the Company’s operating results. The Company cautions you that these statements concern current expectations about the Company’s future performance or events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, and other influences, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may influence the accuracy of the statements and the projects upon which the statements are based including, without limitation, impacts related to epidemics or pandemics; our failure to comply with the extensive regulatory framework applicable to our industry or our failure to obtain timely regulatory approvals in connection with acquisitions or a change of control of our Company; our success in updating and expanding the content of existing programs and developing new programs for our students in a cost-effective manner or on a timely basis; risks associated with cybersecurity; risks associated with changes in applicable federal laws and regulations; uncertainties regarding our ability to comply with federal and state laws and regulations, such as the 90/10 rule and prescribed cohort default rates; risks associated with the opening of new campuses; risks associated with integration of acquired schools; industry competition; our ability to execute our growth strategies; conditions and trends in our industry; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Reports and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Lincoln undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.


LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(In thousands, except share amounts)


(Unaudited)



March 31,


December 31,




2025




2024






ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
28,655


$
59,273

Accounts receivable, less allowance of $51,023 and $42,615 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

47,278



42,983

Inventories

2,394



3,053

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,051



4,793

Asset held for sale

-



1,150

Total current assets

86,378



111,252

PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND FACILITIES - At cost, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $144,251 and $141,271 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

125,646



103,533

OTHER ASSETS:



Noncurrent receivables, less allowance of $19,634 and $22,957 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

16,786



19,627

Deferred finance charges

358



323

Deferred income taxes, net

24,812



25,359

Operating lease right-of-use assets

133,462



136,034

Finance lease right-of-use assets

26,327



26,745

Goodwill

10,742



10,742

Other assets, net

1,367



1,387

Pension plan assets, net

1,554



1,554

Total other assets

215,408



221,771

TOTAL ASSETS
$
427,432


$
436,556


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Unearned tuition
$
28,846


$
30,631

Accounts payable

34,359



37,026

Accrued expenses

8,849



11,986

Income taxes payable

1,297



1,072

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

9,751



9,497

Total current liabilities

83,102



90,212

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:



Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities

136,181



138,803

Long-term portion of finance lease liabilities

30,369



29,261

Other long-term liabilities

-



16

Total liabilities

249,652



258,292

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:



Common stock, no par value - authorized 100,000,000 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, issued and outstanding 31,592,807 shares at March 31, 2025 and 31,462,640 shares at December 31, 2024

48,181



48,181

Additional paid-in capital

48,211



50,639

Retained earnings

81,114



79,170

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

274



274

Total stockholders' equity

177,780



178,264

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
427,432


$
436,556
























































































































































































































































LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(In thousands, except per share amounts)


(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025




2024





REVENUE
$
117,506


$
103,366

COSTS AND EXPENSES:



Educational services and facilities

47,409



43,023

Selling, general and administrative

66,904



60,492

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

(220
)


309

Total costs & expenses

114,093



103,824

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

3,413



(458
)

OTHER:



Interest income

114



698

Interest expense

(701
)


(567
)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,826



(327
)

PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES

882



(113
)

NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
1,944


$
(214
)

Basic



Net income (loss) per common share
$
0.06


$
(0.01
)

Diluted



Net income (loss) per common share
$
0.06


$
(0.01
)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:



Basic

30,809



30,301

Diluted

31,074



30,301






































































































































































































































































































































































































































LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(In thousands)


(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025




2024





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net income (loss)
$
1,944


$
(214
)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

3,345



2,599

Finance lease amortization

418



369

Amortization of deferred finance charges

40



18

Deferred income taxes

547



421

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

(220
)


309

Fixed asset donations

(171
)


(98
)

Provision for credit losses

11,835



12,213

Stock-based compensation expense

1,205



1,059

(Increase) decrease in assets:



Accounts receivable

(13,289
)


(16,860
)

Inventories

659



529

Prepaid income taxes

-



(545
)

Prepaid expenses and current assets

(3,243
)


(582
)

Other assets, net

1,230



967

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:



Accounts payable

(8,070
)


(5,561
)

Accrued expenses

(3,137
)


(4,511
)

Unearned tuition

(1,785
)


(4,641
)

Income taxes payable

225



-

Other liabilities

89



(406
)

Total adjustments

(10,322
)


(14,720
)

Net cash used in operating activities

(8,378
)


(14,934
)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Capital expenditures

(19,889
)


(1,684
)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

249



9,718

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(19,640
)


8,034

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Payment of deferred finance fees

(75
)


(438
)

Finance lease principal paid

(88
)


-

Tenant allowance finance leases

1,196



Net share settlement for equity-based compensation

(3,633
)


(3,156
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,600
)


(3,594
)

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(30,618
)


(10,494
)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS —Beginning of period

59,273



80,269

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period
$
28,655


$
69,775











(1) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain significant items as a means to understand the performance of its business, and to enable comparability of operating performance between periods. Additionally, the Company’s management regularly uses our non-GAAP financial measures to make operating decisions, for planning and forecasting purposes. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and total liquidity are measures not recognized in financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.




  • We define EBITDA as income (loss) before net interest expense (interest income), provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization.


  • We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus stock-based compensation expense and adjustments for items not considered part of the Company’s normal recurring operations.


  • We define adjusted net income as net income plus adjustments for items not considered part of the Company’s normal recurring operations.


  • We define total liquidity as the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and available borrowings under our credit facility.



EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and total liquidity are presented because we believe they are useful indicators of the Company’s performance and ability to make strategic investments and meet capital expenditures and debt service requirements. However, they are not intended to represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP and should not be used as an alternative to net income (loss) as indicators of operating performance or cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and total liquidity are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.



The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and total liquidity (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31,



(Unaudited)



Consolidated


Campus Operations


Transitional


Corporate




2025




2024




2025




2024




2025




2024




2025




2024

















Net income (loss)
$
1,944



(214
)

$
21,077


$
12,108


$
-


$
(284
)

$
(19,133
)

$
(12,038
)

Interest expense (income), net

587



(131
)


595



501



-



-



(8
)


(632
)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

882



(113
)




-



-



-



882



(113
)

Depreciation and amortization

3,763



2,964



3,600



2,753



-



20



163



191

EBITDA

7,176



2,506



25,272



15,362



-



(264
)


(18,096
)


(12,592
)

Stock-based compensation expense

1,205



1,059



-



-



-



-



1,205



1,059

New campus and campus relocation costs

1,884



2,802



1,884



2,802



-



-



-



-

Program expansions

371



89



371



89



-



-



-



-

Severence and other one-time costs

-



89



-



89



-



-





-

Adjusted EBITDA
$
10,636


$
6,545


$
27,527


$
18,342


$
-


$
(264
)

$
(16,891
)

$
(11,533
)

















































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended March 31,



(Unaudited)



Consolidated


Campus Operations


Transitional


Corporate




2025




2024




2025




2024




2025




2024




2025




2024

Net income (loss)
$
1,944


$
(214
)

$
21,077


$
12,108


$
-


$
(284
)

$
(19,133
)

$
(12,038
)


















Adjustments to net income:















New campus and campus relocation costs

1,884



2,802



1,884



2,802









Program expansions

371



89



371



89









Severance and other one time costs

-



89



-



89









Total non-recurring adjustments

2,255



2,980



2,255



2,980



-



-



-



-

Income tax effect

(677
)


(894
)










(677
)


(894
)

Adjusted net income (loss), non-GAAP
$
3,522


$
1,872


$
23,332


$
15,088


$
-


$
(284
)

$
(19,810
)

$
(12,932
)









































































As of



March 31, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents
$
28,655

Credit facility

60,000

Total Liquidity
$
88,655






The table below presents selected operating metrics for our reportable segments (in thousands, except for student population and starts):

Three Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024



% Change



Revenue:





Campus Operations
$
117,506


$
101,321



16.0
%

Transitional

-



2,045



-100.0
%

Total
$
117,506


$
103,366



13.7
%









Operating Income (loss):





Campus Operations
$
21,671


$
12,609



71.9
%

Transitional

-



(285
)


-100.0
%

Corporate

(18,258
)


(12,783
)


-42.8
%

Total
$
3,413


$
(459
)


843.6
%









Starts:





Campus Operations

4,610



3,812



20.9
%

Transitional

-



155



-100.0
%

Total

4,610



3,967



16.2
%









Average Population:





Campus Operations

15,469



13,311



16.2
%

Transitional

-



367



-100.0
%

Total

15,469



13,678



13.1
%









End of Period Population:





Campus Operations

15,904



13,449



18.3
%

Transitional

-



352



-100.0
%

Total

15,904



13,801



15.2
%














Information included in the table below provides student starts and population under the Campus Operations segment with a breakdown by Transportation and Skilled Trade programs and Healthcare and Other Professions programs.












































































































































































































































Population by Program (Campus Operations Segment):













Three Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024



% Change



Starts:









Transportation and Skilled Trades

3,551



2,682



32.4
%

Healthcare and Other Professions

1,059



1,130



-6.3
%

Total

4,610



3,812



20.9
%













Average Population:









Transportation and Skilled Trades

11,695



9,544



22.5
%

Healthcare and Other Professions

3,774



3,767



0.2
%

Total

15,469



13,311



16.2
%













End of Period Population:









Transportation and Skilled Trades

12,130



9,639



25.8
%

Healthcare and Other Professions

3,774



3,810



-0.9
%

Total

15,904



13,449



18.3
%














The reconciliations provided below represent management’s projections of various components included in our outlook for the full year 2025.   These calculations are for illustrative purposes and will be reviewed as the year progresses to reflect actual results, our outlook and continued relevance of specific items. Any revisions or modifications, if necessary, will be disclosed in future announcements of 2025 quarterly results. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income have been reconciled to the midpoint of our guidance.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income - 2025 Guidance



(Reconciled to the Mid-Point of 2025 Guidance)









Adjusted




EBITDA


Net Income

Net Income
$
12,500


$
12,500

Interest expense, net

2,500



-

Provision for taxes

5,100



-

Depreciation and amortization

1

21,300



400

EBITDA

41,400



-

New campus and campus relocation costs

2,3

8,900



8,900

Program expansions

2,400



2,400

Other one time items

2,500



2,500

Stock-based compensation expense

5,300



-

Tax Effect

-



(4,300
)

Total
$
60,500


$
22,400








2025 Guidance Range

$58,000 - $63,000



1
Depreciation expense relates to the new Houston, Texas campus.


2
New campus and campus relocation costs relate to the following locations:


Nashville, Tennessee




Levittown, Pennsylvania




Houston, Texas




Hicksville, New York




3
New campus adjustment includes pre-opening costs, as well as net operating losses up to four quarters after the campus opens, or until the campus becomes profitable, whichever comes first.





LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION



Brian Meyers, CFO


973-736-9340




EVC GROUP LLC



Investor Relations: Michael Polyviou,

mpolyviou@evcgroup.com

, 732-933-2755


Media Relations: Tom Gibson, 201-476-0322






