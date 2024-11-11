Lincoln Educational reports Q3 EPS 13c, consensus 9c

Reports Q3 revenue $114.4M, consensus $110.77M. “Lincoln’s third quarter performance illustrates how well our team is serving America’s growing interest in educational alternatives to a traditional four-year college degree while helping employers fill their workforce skills gap,” said Scott Shaw, President & CEO. “We grew same-campus student starts 16% over the prior year quarter, while our recently opened East Point campus drove overall student start growth to 21%. Third quarter revenue growth reached nearly 15% while adjusted EBITDA grew 67%. The continued successful execution of our transformational growth strategies is driving our performance. Results through the first nine months of the year are enabling us to increase our full year guidance.”

