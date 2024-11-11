Lincoln Educational price target raised to $20 from $16 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Lincoln Educational (LINC) to $20 from $16 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after Q3 results topped expectations and FY24 guidance was raised. The stock is up 61% year-to-date, but is trading at “a small premium” to its for-profit postsecondary education peer group, the analyst tells investors.

