Lincoln Educational price target raised to $20 from $15 at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Raj Sharma raised the firm’s price target on Lincoln Educational (LINC) to $20 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the Q3 report. The firm says the company’s new campus and programs “cater to growth to boost bottom line.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.