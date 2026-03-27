Lincoln Educational Insider Sells 8,450 Shares Amid Big Stock Surge, but Here's What Matters for Investors

Key Points

An executive at Lincoln Educational Services reported that 8,450 shares were sold for a total value of approximately $308,000 on March 10, 2026.

This transaction represented approximately 4.6% of Chad Nyce's direct common stock holdings, reducing his direct ownership to 174,206 shares.

The sale was executed through direct ownership only; no indirect or derivative securities were involved.

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On March 10, 2026, Chad Nyce, EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC), sold 8,450 shares of common stock for a total of approximately $308,000, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 8,450 Transaction value ~$308,000 Post-transaction common shares (direct) 174,206 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.33 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($36.50); post-transaction value based on March 10, 2026 market close ($36.32).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Chad Nyce’s prior open-market transactions?

At 8,450 shares, this sale is below the historical median sell-only transaction size of 9,213 shares but within the observed range of 6,200 to 26,000 shares, reflecting a consistent pattern in transaction sizing.

At 8,450 shares, this sale is below the historical median sell-only transaction size of 9,213 shares but within the observed range of 6,200 to 26,000 shares, reflecting a consistent pattern in transaction sizing. What proportion of Chad Nyce’s holdings was impacted by this sale?

This transaction represented approximately 4.6% of his direct common stock ownership at the time, closely matching the historical median of 4.82% per sell transaction.

This transaction represented approximately 4.6% of his direct common stock ownership at the time, closely matching the historical median of 4.82% per sell transaction. Did the transaction involve any indirect holdings or derivative securities?

No, all shares sold were held directly; there were no indirect entities or derivative transactions involved in this filing.

No, all shares sold were held directly; there were no indirect entities or derivative transactions involved in this filing. What context is available regarding the motivation for this transaction?

The sale was completed in connection with Chad Nyce’s financial planning needs, consistent with a routine liquidity event.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of March 10, 2026) $36.50 Market capitalization $1.20 billion Revenue (TTM) $518.24 million 1-year price change 135.7%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 10, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Lincoln Educational Services provides career-focused associate's degree, diploma, and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, hospitality, and information technology.

The company generates revenue primarily through tuition and fees paid by students, with additional income from financial aid programs.

It serves recent high school graduates and working adults seeking new skills or career advancement in technical, healthcare, and service industries.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation operates a network of campuses under multiple brand names, offering specialized post-secondary education. Its diverse portfolio of technical and healthcare programs addresses workforce needs in high-demand sectors, positioning the company competitively within the education and training services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

The Form 4 notes that this sale was “completed in connection with [Nyce’s] financial planning needs,” so it’s important to not draw conclusions about what this could suggest for Lincoln Educational Services. However, it comes at a crucial time for the company.



Lincoln Educational is undeniably gaining momentum. In 2025, revenue jumped 17.8% to $518.2 million, while net income more than doubled to $20 million. Adjusted EBITDA also soared nearly 59% to $67.1 million, fueled by increasing student demand, with total student numbers rising nearly 15%. Meanwhile, management is seizing this demand with new campuses, program expansions, and partnerships with employers, projecting revenue between $580 million and $590 million for 2026.



There are, however, trade-offs, including cost pressures and execution risks as the firm expands, particularly with higher selling, general and administrative expenses and capital costs tied to growth initiatives.



Ultimately, the core demand story remains strong, but the company’s valuation will depend on its ability to turn enrollment growth into lasting margin improvement without going too far. While insider selling doesn’t undermine that narrative, it certainly doesn't bolster it either.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.