A Lincoln Educational Director Sold Over 16,000 Company Shares. Here's a Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

Director James Burke sold 16,193 shares for a value of ~$803,000 at a weighted average price of around $49.57 per share in transactions dated May 14 and May 18, 2026.

The sales represented 21.25% of Burke's direct holdings, reducing his direct position from 76,198 to 60,005 shares (valued at ~$2.97 million as of May 18, 2026).

No indirect or derivative securities were reported in this transaction; all activity was through direct ownership of common stock.

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James J. Burke Jr., a member of the Board of Directors at Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC), reported the direct sale of 16,193 shares in multiple open-market transactions on May 14 and May 18, 2026, for a total value of approximately $803,000 as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 16,193 Transaction value $803,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 60,005 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.97 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($49.57); post-transaction value based on May 18, 2026 market close ($49.45).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Burke's historical trading activity?

This transaction's size (16,193 shares) is closely aligned with Burke's historical mean sell size of approximately 14,968 shares, indicating a consistent approach to portfolio reductions over recent years.

This transaction's size (16,193 shares) is closely aligned with Burke's historical mean sell size of approximately 14,968 shares, indicating a consistent approach to portfolio reductions over recent years. What proportion of holdings were impacted, and what does this mean for future capacity?

The sale represented 21.25% of Burke's direct holdings at the time, leaving him with approximately one-third of his August 2023 position; further large trades will be constrained by a diminished share base.

The sale represented 21.25% of Burke's direct holdings at the time, leaving him with approximately one-third of his August 2023 position; further large trades will be constrained by a diminished share base. Was this activity limited to direct holdings or did it include indirect/derivative interests?

All shares sold were directly held common stock, with no indirect entity involvement or derivative exercises reported; post-trade, Burke holds 60,005 shares directly with no indirect holdings reported in this filing.

All shares sold were directly held common stock, with no indirect entity involvement or derivative exercises reported; post-trade, Burke holds 60,005 shares directly with no indirect holdings reported in this filing. Did market conditions around the transaction date affect execution price or value realization?

The weighted average sale price of around $49.57 per share was in line with the May 18, 2026 market close of $49.45, suggesting the transaction was executed at prevailing market levels without a premium or discount.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 5/18/26) $49.45 Market capitalization $1.54 billion Revenue (TTM) $544.69 million

Company snapshot

Lincoln Educational offers associate's degrees, diplomas, and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, hospitality, and information technology across 22 campuses in 14 states.

It generates revenue primarily from tuition and fees paid by students pursuing career-oriented post-secondary education and training in high-demand technical fields.

The company targets high school graduates and working adults seeking specialized vocational training for careers in transportation, skilled trades, healthcare, hospitality, and related professions.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation operates a multi-campus platform with 1,875 employees and over 13,000 enrolled students. The company leverages its diverse program offerings and established brand names to address workforce needs in technical and healthcare sectors. Its strategy centers on delivering practical, employment-driven education that aligns with labor market demand, supporting a competitive position in the vocational training industry.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of Lincoln Educational stock by Director James Burke Jr. on May 14 and May 18 occurred during a period of strong share price gains. The stock hit a multi-year high of $53.50 on May 13, just before Burke’s dispositions.

Given this context, it appears he was capitalizing on the skyrocketing price to cash in some of his holdings. He performed another stock sale on May 22 involving 15,807 shares, dropping his total stake to 44,198 shares.

Burke, a long-time Director who has served on the Board since 1999, noted his sale “was completed in connection with his financial planning needs.“ He has not performed additional dispositions since May 22.

Lincoln Educational’s stock is up thanks to strong business performance. Ongoing staffing needs in the healthcare industry, and now in construction with the growth of data centers to house artificial intelligence, resulted in increasing demand for job training. This helped Lincoln achieve Q1 revenue growth of 23% year over year to $144 million, and prompted the company to boost 2026 full-year guidance, causing shares to soar.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.