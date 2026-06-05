A Lincoln Educational Director Sold Over 15,000 Company Shares. Here's What Investors Should Know.

Key Points

Director James Burke sold 15,807 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$764,000, based on a weighted average sale price of $48.36 per share on May 22, 2026.

The sale reduced Burke's direct holdings by 26.34%, leaving him with 44,198 directly-held shares post-transaction.

This transaction size aligns with Burke's historical sell cadence, and the declining trade size reflects decreased available share capacity after multiple prior sales.

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On May 22, 2026, James J. Burke Jr., Director of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC), executed an open-market sale of 15,807 shares, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 15,807 Transaction value ~$764,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 44,198 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.14 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reporting price ($48.36).

Key questions

How did the size of this sale compare to Burke's previous transactions?

This sale of 15,807 shares closely tracks the historical average of ~15,061 shares per sale, indicating a consistent disposition pattern over the last nine sales.

This sale of 15,807 shares closely tracks the historical average of ~15,061 shares per sale, indicating a consistent disposition pattern over the last nine sales. What portion of Burke's direct holdings was impacted by this transaction?

The sale represented 26.34% of Burke's direct equity position, reducing his holdings from 60,005 to 44,198 shares.

The sale represented 26.34% of Burke's direct equity position, reducing his holdings from 60,005 to 44,198 shares. Were any indirect or derivative holdings involved in this filing?

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no reported activity involving trusts, family entities, or derivatives.

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no reported activity involving trusts, family entities, or derivatives. Does the scale of this sale reflect a change in trading behavior or remaining capacity?

The trade size is consistent with Burke's recent cadence, and the reduction in available shares after multiple prior sales explains the modestly lower volumes in recent filings.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $544.69 million Net income (TTM) $22.41 million Employees 1,875 1-year price change 94.62%

Note: 1-year price change calculated using May 22nd, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Lincoln Educational offers associate’s degrees, diplomas, and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare, hospitality, and information technology across 22 campuses in 14 states.

It generates revenue primarily from tuition and fees paid by students seeking career-oriented post-secondary education and training.

The company serves recent high school graduates and working adults seeking vocational training and professional advancement in the United States.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of career-focused post-secondary education, with a multi-campus presence and a diverse program portfolio targeting high-demand skilled trades and healthcare sectors.

The company’s scale and broad curriculum enable it to address workforce needs while supporting student outcomes through practical, job-ready training. Strategic positioning in vocational and technical education provides a competitive edge in serving both traditional and non-traditional learners.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 22 sale of Lincoln Educational Services stock by Board of Directors member James J. Burke Jr. came at a time when shares were soaring. Thanks to strong first-quarter earnings, the company’s stock reached a 52-week high of $53.50 on May 13, just days before Burke’s disposition.

Burke noted his sale “was completed in connection with his financial planning needs.“ Given the transaction was in-line with past dispositions, and he still retained over 44,000 shares post-sale, these factors suggest he was capitalizing on share price gains, but isn’t rushing to dispose of his holdings. Consequently, this transaction doesn’t signal a red flag for investors.

With the rise of artificial intelligence, the need for job training appears even more essential. Lincoln’s Q1 revenue increased a robust 23% year over year to $144 million and net income more than doubled to $4.4 million.

Thanks to the strong start to 2026, Lincoln Educational raised its full-year guidance. It now expects sales to reach between $590 million to $600 million, up from a range between $580 million to $590 million.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.