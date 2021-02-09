Lincoln, Darwin, and Why You Should Be Optimistic About America

Charles Darwin's theory of evolution isn’t just the most important idea in biology. It helps to explain everything from the workings of capitalism to how ideas travel across the internet. Darwin assumed that species change gradually, but a close examination of the fossil record shows instead periods of stasis punctuated by short stretches of rapid change during which species appear and vanish quickly (by geologic standards).

The great paleontologist Stephen Jay Gould developed the idea of punctuated equilibrium to explain this phenomenon. Gould argued that species are in stasis for most of their existence, but that sometimes – often in response to a change in their environment – they undergo rapid change, sometimes leading to the creation of entirely new species.

Charles Darwin was also born on the same day as Abraham Lincoln.

Lincoln was the Great Emancipator. He ended American slavery, won the Civil War, and saved the United States. Even if he had done none of those things, his Administration would still be remembered for laying the foundation for a century of prosperity.

While leading the Union to victory, he found time to sign the Homestead Act, which opened western lands. Lincoln’s Republicans also passed the Morrill Land-Grant Act, which created the American system of public universities that remains the envy of the world. His Administration supported the first Transcontinental Railroad, created the Department of Agriculture, and even extended the first protections to the land which became Yosemite National Park. Not bad for someone whose focus was winning a war.

Over the course of this country's history, government policy has transformed American life, but not steadily. Instead, activity happens in bursts, as a government that had been paralyzed for decades suddenly passes waves of new legislation. The Lincoln Administration is far from the only example.

Franklin Roosevelt’s first Administration created Social Security, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Communications Commission, the Federal Housing Administration, and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Lyndon Johnson’s five years in office saw major Civil Rights legislation and the creation of Medicare and Medicaid. Even the first two years of the Obama Administration included the passage of the Affordable Care Act and the Dodd-Frank financial reform. Just as the Lincoln Administration sponsored the railroads, the Obama Administration used the Recovery Act (which saved over 3 million jobs) to give crucial early financing to Tesla Motors (TSLA).

Government policy, in other words, exists in a state of punctuated equilibrium.

The American government has been in relative stasis for a long time. In its broad outlines, the tax and regulatory structures established by the Reagan Administration nearly 40 years ago continue to shape American life. For example, the top marginal tax rate in 1980 was 70%. By 1988 it had been cut to 28%. Today it’s 37% - higher than it was under Reagan, but still far below what it was before him.

Over this prolonged period of stasis, however, stresses on American society have continued to build. Take the single most fundamental measure of societal health – life expectancy. In 1980, Americans’ life expectancy was 73.7 years, only 0.8 years behind the comparable country average, and 2.1 behind Japan (always the leader). By 2017 the U.S. had improved to 78.6 years. But the comparable country average became 82.3 years (3.7 years longer) and Japan's at 84.2 years (5.6 years more). Despite spending nearly twice as much on healthcare as other developed countries, Americans are, literally, living years less than they would in other countries.

There is a sizable genre of books and articles describing American decline. There is no question that over the last 40 years, much of the world has caught up with – or even surpassed – the United States on many measures of social health and economic performance. But it’s also true that since 1789 you could have lost an astonishing amount of money by betting against America.

This seeming conflict is explained by punctuated equilibrium.

Historical periods of stasis ended because of shifts in the partisan balance. The Lincoln Administration inherited two generations of reforms that had been proposed by the Whig Party, but stonewalled by Southerners who opposed any expansion of federal power for fear that it would be used against slavery. When Southern states seceded, however, they took their Senators and Representatives with them, and gave Lincoln a massive Congressional majority. Similarly, Franklin Roosevelt’s reforms were only possible because of the titanic Democratic majority produced by his landslide victory in 1932, Lyndon Johnson’s were because of the Democratic triumph in 1964, and Reagan’s by the Republican tidal wave of 1980. When the partisan balance breaks, it can have epochal results.

So why should you be optimistic about America? Because 200 years of history tell us that periods of stasis and relative decline are just that – periods. They end. And when they do, the underlying strengths of American society catapult the country forward with extraordinary speed. Anyone who projected trends forward at the end (or even the middle!) of a period of stasis would have been very surprised by what came next. The crescendo of predictions of American decay has been a superb leading indicator of American resurgence.

When will America’s current stasis end? I can’t tell you, but the basic policy consensus which has undergirded American politics has changed radically. In 2012, Republican candidate for president Mitt Romney’s campaign was wounded by a tape of him calling 47% of Americans “takers” and saying, "“My job is not to worry about those people. I’ll never convince them they should take personal responsibility and care for their lives." Fast forward to 2021, a Republican Senator introduced a plan for the most generous cash-welfare program in American history, even more generous than the unprecedented programs proposed by President Biden. The Niskanen Center estimates that this plan would raise 5.1 million Americans from poverty and cut America’s child poverty rate – currently one of the highest in the developed world – by one-third.

The Senator who proposed this plan? Mitt Romney.

The two parties are so closely balanced that it will not take much to swing power decisively to one or the other, with Democrats’ greater popular support counterbalanced by Republicans’ structural advantages in the Senate, House, and Electoral College. That, combined with Democrats’ capturing the Senate via their wins in Georgia, and their willingness to use the Senate’s reconciliation process to get around Republican filibusters, creates the potential for changes of a scale that the United States has not seen since the 1960s.

The $1.9 trillion Covid relief package just passed by the Senate is likely only the beginning. Because Republicans did not pass a budget when they had control, Democrats can use reconciliation again to pass another wave of sweeping reforms, one whose outlines have been building within the Democratic Party since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in 2010.

Even if you think many of those proposals are wrongheaded, the need for change cannot be overstated. America’s failed response to Covid-19 is only the clearest and most recent sign. It was a human tragedy and an enormous setback.

But setbacks need not be permanent. They can even be the last jolt that ends a period of stasis, becoming the first step on the road to renewal. The two men, Charles Darwin and Abraham Lincoln, both born on February 12, 1809, show us why progress, not decline, is what the future holds for the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.