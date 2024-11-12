Linamar Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Cash Flow

Linamar (TSE:LNR) has released an update.
Linamar Corporation has achieved remarkable financial performance in Q3 2024, with sales increasing by 8.3% and free cash flow soaring, allowing the company to launch a share buyback program. The company experienced significant growth in both its Industrial and Mobility segments, driven by strategic acquisitions and market share expansion.
For further insights into TSE:LNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Merger with Skydance May Get Delayed
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Hours At German EV Plant
- Did Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Win the “Server Recession?”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.