Linamar Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Cash Flow

Linamar (TSE:LNR) has released an update.

Linamar Corporation has achieved remarkable financial performance in Q3 2024, with sales increasing by 8.3% and free cash flow soaring, allowing the company to launch a share buyback program. The company experienced significant growth in both its Industrial and Mobility segments, driven by strategic acquisitions and market share expansion.

