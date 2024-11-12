News & Insights

Linamar Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Cash Flow

November 12, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Linamar (TSE:LNR) has released an update.

Linamar Corporation has achieved remarkable financial performance in Q3 2024, with sales increasing by 8.3% and free cash flow soaring, allowing the company to launch a share buyback program. The company experienced significant growth in both its Industrial and Mobility segments, driven by strategic acquisitions and market share expansion.

