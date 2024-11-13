Linamar downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities analyst Brian Morrison earlier today downgraded Linamar (LIMAF) to Hold from Buy with a price target of C$68, down from C$89, post the Q3 report. The firm says that with a “weak” Q3 outlook, consensus revisions forthcoming, lower visibility within Industrial and tariff uncertainty, it sees limited near-term catalysts for the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LIMAF:
- Linamar Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Cash Flow
- Is LIMAF a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Linamar price target lowered to C$85 from C$88 at CIBC
- NioCorp announces consortium awarded UK Government funding
- Scotiabank downgrades Linamar to Sector Perform on lack of catalysts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.