Linamar downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities analyst Brian Morrison earlier today downgraded Linamar (LIMAF) to Hold from Buy with a price target of C$68, down from C$89, post the Q3 report. The firm says that with a “weak” Q3 outlook, consensus revisions forthcoming, lower visibility within Industrial and tariff uncertainty, it sees limited near-term catalysts for the shares.

