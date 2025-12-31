Markets
LIMAF

Linamar Completes EUR 45 Million Acquisition Of Georg Fischer's Leipzig Facility

December 31, 2025 — 09:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Linamar Corp. (LNR.TO) shared on Tuesday, that it has finished buying Georg Fischer's Leipzig facility for EUR 45 million, a deal that was first revealed on October 7. This acquisition boosts Linamar's advanced manufacturing skills and will start to pay off right away.

The Leipzig site is a leader in ductile iron castings and boasts the largest molding box in Europe for machine-molded iron castings. It provides a full range of services, from prototyping and 3D printing to large-scale production and machining of complex parts.

This facility caters to various markets, including on-highway trucks, construction, forestry, and agriculture, which aligns with Linamar's growth plans in several industrial areas.

LNR.TO is currently trading at CAD 83.25, down CAD 0.34 or 0.41 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LIMAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.