Linamar Completes EUR 45 Million Acquisition Of Georg Fischer's Leipzig Facility

(RTTNews) - Linamar Corp. (LNR.TO) shared on Tuesday, that it has finished buying Georg Fischer's Leipzig facility for EUR 45 million, a deal that was first revealed on October 7. This acquisition boosts Linamar's advanced manufacturing skills and will start to pay off right away.

The Leipzig site is a leader in ductile iron castings and boasts the largest molding box in Europe for machine-molded iron castings. It provides a full range of services, from prototyping and 3D printing to large-scale production and machining of complex parts.

This facility caters to various markets, including on-highway trucks, construction, forestry, and agriculture, which aligns with Linamar's growth plans in several industrial areas.

LNR.TO is currently trading at CAD 83.25, down CAD 0.34 or 0.41 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.