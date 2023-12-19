LIN, MCD: Top Analysts Love These "Strong Buy" Dividend Aristocrat Stocks

Linde (NYSE:LIN) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) have been consistently increasing their dividends for decades, earning them the status of Dividend Aristocrats (learn more about Dividend Aristocrats here). Both of these stocks may be considered for generating a consistent income and are loved by the Top Wall Street analysts, boasting a Strong Buy consensus rating.

Investors might like to know that TipRanks ranks analysts based on industry expertise, timeline, and performance. The rankings indicate an analyst’s proficiency in generating superior returns through their recommendations. After assigning ratings, TipRanks’ algorithms analyze the statistical significance of each rating, the overall success rate of analysts, and the average return.

With this backdrop, let’s delve into LIN and MCD stocks.

Is Linde a Good Stock to Buy?

Shares of the industrial gases and engineering company Linde can be considered a good investment for income investors. It has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Moreover, it offers a yield of 1.2%. The company's integrated assets, focus on productivity initiatives, and solid pricing strategy position it favorably to generate strong earnings and cash flows and support higher dividend payments.

Seven Top Wall Street analysts cover Linde stock, and all recommend a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price target of $447.14 implies an upside potential of 9.3%.

What is the Future of McDonald's Stock?

Top analysts are bullish about McDonald's stock. Moreover, MCD is also a solid income stock. The food service retailer recently announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend. Furthermore, it has now raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years. MCD stock currently yields about 2.2%.

19 out of 24 Top Analysts who recently rated McDonald’s stock gave it a Buy. Further, their 12-month price target of $313.74 implies an upside potential of 8.1%.

Bottom Line

Linde and McDonald’s stocks are famous for their ability to increase dividends. Moreover, these stocks sport a Strong Buy consensus rating from Top Wall Street analysts, indicating investors can consider these stocks to generate regular passive income.

