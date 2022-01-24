LIN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $309.01, changing hands as low as $307.54 per share. Linde plc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LIN's low point in its 52 week range is $240.80 per share, with $352.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $310.51. The LIN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

