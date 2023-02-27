LIMRA Predicting Massive Growth in the In-Plan Annuity Market

According to a new report from LIMRA, the demand for annuities within employer-sponsored retirement plans will “grow exponentially” over the next two years. The insurance trade association noted in a press release that it anticipates “greater adoption of in-plan guarantees in late 2023 and 2024.” LIMRA noted that just 14% of defined-contribution plans currently offer annuities with income guarantees even though 70% of workers say they want some sort of guarantees that only annuities can offer in their retirement plans. The topic of annuities as an option in 401(k)s has been discussed for years. Supporters say that annuities offer benefits that workers want including guaranteed income. But detractors contend that annuities are too complicated for plan sponsors and employees to understand. In addition, if an annuity provider becomes bankrupt, employers could fear being liable under their fiduciary duty. So why does LIMRA anticipate the market exploding? Their press release mentions the SECURE Act 2.0, which President Biden signed into law at the end of last year as the reason. However, the first SECURE Act signed by President Trump in December 2019 may be the true driver of demand as it expanded safe harbor protections so that retirement plan sponsors could offer annuities without fear of being held legally responsible as part of their fiduciary obligations. It also allowed workers who change jobs to keep their annuity guarantees without incurring early surrender penalties.

Finsum:Insurance trade association LIMRA expects the demand for annuities in employer-sponsored retirement plans to grow exponentially due to the passage of the SECURE Act.

annuities

reitrement

401k

income

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.