Limoneira (LMNR) Price Target Increased by 24.07% to 22.78

The average one-year price target for Limoneira (NasdaqGS:LMNR) has been revised to $22.78 / share. This is an increase of 24.07% from the prior estimate of $18.36 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.02% from the latest reported closing price of $13.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Limoneira. This is an decrease of 130 owner(s) or 54.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMNR is 0.09%, an increase of 48.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.70% to 9,663K shares. The put/call ratio of LMNR is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 2,927K shares representing 16.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,185K shares , representing a decrease of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMNR by 16.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 400K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMNR by 56.53% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 272K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares , representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMNR by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Riverwater Partners holds 261K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares , representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMNR by 15.06% over the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 260K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMNR by 18.42% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.