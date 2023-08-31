Limoneira (FRA:2L2) Price Target Increased by 6.01% to 18.90

The average one-year price target for Limoneira (FRA:2L2) has been revised to 18.90 / share. This is an increase of 6.01% from the prior estimate of 17.83 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.60 to a high of 22.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.03% from the latest reported closing price of 14.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Limoneira. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 34.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2L2 is 0.16%, a decrease of 22.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.71% to 10,967K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 2,914K shares representing 16.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2L2 by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Old West Investment Management holds 921K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2L2 by 12.87% over the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 626K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2L2 by 5.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 587K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 336K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2L2 by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.