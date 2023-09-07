Limoneira Company Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Limoneira Company (LMNR):

Earnings: -$1.3 million in Q3 vs. $7.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q3 vs. $0.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Limoneira Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.4 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.15 per share Revenue: $52.5 million in Q3 vs. $58.9 million in the same period last year.

