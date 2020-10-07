Limoneira Co (LMNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Dividends
Limoneira Co (LMNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LMNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that LMNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.03, the dividend yield is 2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMNR was $15.03, representing a -31.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.85 and a 41.79% increase over the 52 week low of $10.60.

LMNR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). LMNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.72. Zacks Investment Research reports LMNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.48%, compared to an industry average of -5.9%.

