Limoneira Co (LMNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

Limoneira Co (LMNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LMNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that LMNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16, the dividend yield is 1.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMNR was $16, representing a -26.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.85 and a 50.94% increase over the 52 week low of $10.60.

LMNR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). LMNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.72. Zacks Investment Research reports LMNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.67%, compared to an industry average of -3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LMNR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

