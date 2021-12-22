Limoneira Co (LMNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2021

Limoneira Co (LMNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased LMNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that LMNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.06, the dividend yield is 1.99%.
The previous trading day's last sale of LMNR was $15.06, representing a -27.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.74 and a 6.37% increase over the 52 week low of $14.16.
LMNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.38. Zacks Investment Research reports LMNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 69.93%, compared to an industry average of 27.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lmnr Dividend History page.
