Limoneira Co (LMNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

Limoneira Co (LMNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LMNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that LMNR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMNR was $17.12, representing a -11.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.37 and a 56.92% increase over the 52 week low of $10.91.

LMNR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Altria Group (MO). LMNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.85. Zacks Investment Research reports LMNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 109.78%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

