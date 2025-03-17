Limoneira Announces Buyback Of Up To $30 Mln Of Stock

(RTTNews) - Limoneira Co. (LMNR), an agribusiness and real estate development company, Monday announced board approval to buy back up to $30 million of its stock. The company also confirmed the completion of its review of potential strategic options, which began on December 1, 2023.

Limoneira plans to continue strategic options to increase long-term stockholder value. It will remain open to potential mergers and acquisitions while also working to sell non-core assets as part of its regular business strategy.

In the pre-market trading, Limoneira is 2.65% higher at $19 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.