Limited flowering spotted in Brazil's coffee fields; early to guess potential

SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The first flowering of the new Brazilian coffee crop has been spotted over the last few days, but farmers and analysts say only later bursts of blooming flowers in the coffee-growing region will help determine Brazil's 2020 crop potential.

Flowering usually gives an indication of the size of coming crop. Market players track the occurrence closely. Large and widespread flowering, followed by mild and wet weather, can lead to large production. Differently, smaller ones, followed by dryness and heat, would signal poorer output.

"There was some flowering, especially in Mogiana, but it was very limited in the key areas of South of Minas and Cerrado Mineiro," said Carlos Mera Arzeno, coffee analyst for Rabobank. Mogiana is the main coffee region in Sao Paulo state, Brazil's second largest arabica producer after Minas Gerais.

"Much of that flowering has been lost by now, but we still believe next year's arabica crop has the potential to be record if the rains return in the coming days and by the end of September, as it is expected," he said.

Farmer Paulo Piancastelli, who manages 210 hectares of fields in the Triângulo Mineiro region, said there was only a very limited flowering in his area. "The main one is yet to come," he said, adding that warm and dry weather would make it difficult for the first few flowers to generate fruits.

"My farm is irrigated, but most people around here don't have the equipment," he said. "In other areas, such as the Cerrado Mineiro, irrigation is more widespread."

"I guess most of this first flowering will abort the fruits," said coffee farmer Julio Rinco, based in the Mogiana region's Sao Joao da Boa Vista.

He shared pretty pictures of the flowering in his farm, which seemed significant.

Rinco also has farms in Minas but said the occurrence there was poor.

"There is still much uncertainty regarding next crop's potential," said Fernando Maximiliano, INTL FCStone analyst.

Haroldo Bonfá, a partner at coffee consultancy Pharos, said there are usually three flowerings every crop, sometimes more.

He said the forecast for rains over coffee fields in the next weeks was key, since precipitation could lead to a major flowering, particularly in Minas Gerais.

According to the Agriculture Weather Dashboard on Refinitiv's Eikon terminal, the southern part of Minas Gerais should receive around 70 millimeters (2.76 inches) of rain through Oct. 10.

