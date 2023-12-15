News & Insights

Limit Rally for Feb Hogs

December 15, 2023

Written by Alan Brugler

Feb hog futures jumped higher at the open, and stayed lock limit up for the last 2 hours of the Thursday session. Dec hogs were down by 75 cents for the close. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was 44 cents weaker to $49.21 on Thursday. The CME Lean Hog Index was 83 cents lower on 12/08 to $67.93. 

USDA’s FAS reported 28,167 MT of pork was sold for export during the week that ended 12/07. That was a 4-wk high. The week’s shipments were 36,077 MT, a 29-wk high, which left the yearly total at 1.485 MMT. That compares to 1.409 MMT last year. 

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value fell 36 points to $83.57. USDA’s FI hog slaughter was estimated at 1.914 million head for the week through Thursday. That is 32k head less than last week and 16k head behind the same week last year. 

 

Feb 24 Hogs  closed at $70.475, up $3.750,

Apr 24 Hogs  closed at $77.175, up $2.800

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  closed at $81.725, up $0.000,

