Liminatus Pharma Prices $4 Mln Offering Of Shares And Warrants; Stock Down

February 17, 2026 — 09:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (LIMN), a pre-clinical stage immuno-oncology company, announced the pricing of 13.81 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 20.72 million shares at a combined public offering price of $0.29 per share or $0.29 per pre-funded warrant.

The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.29 per share and will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the original issuance date.

Following the news, LIMN is down over 36% at $0.24.

The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $4.0 million. Also, potential additional gross proceeds are estimated at approximately $6.0 million if the warrants are fully exercised on a cash basis.

Liminatus intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund working capital requirements, general corporate purposes and advancement of business objectives.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 18, 2026.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in this offering.

LIMN closed Friday's trade at $0.38.

