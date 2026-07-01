Liminatus Pharma Amends Merger Agreement With InnocsAI To Expand Oncology Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (LIMN), a biotechnology company developing cancer therapies, announced it has amended and restated its definitive merger agreement with InnocsAI LLC, an oncology biotech focused on next-generation cell therapy technologies.

Transaction Terms

The restructuring allows the merger to close prior to obtaining stockholder approval, with closing now expected to occur on July 2, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Under the amended terms, InnocsAI equity holders will receive a mix of Liminatus common stock and newly designated non-voting convertible preferred stock, issued at $0.20 per common share, representing an implied transaction value of approximately $320 million. They will also receive contingent value rights tied to 20% of future net proceeds from certain strategic transactions involving the acquired assets.

Equity Structure

InnocsAI holders will be issued Liminatus common shares up to the maximum allowed without prior stockholder approval under Nasdaq rules, estimated at 19.99% of outstanding shares immediately before closing. The remainder will be in non-voting convertible preferred stock, which can only be converted into common shares once stockholder approval is obtained.

Strategic Rationale

"This merger represents a transformational step in Liminatus' strategy to build a diversified oncology biotechnology company," said Chris Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Liminatus Pharma. He added that InnocsAI's cell therapy platform complements Liminatus' immuno-oncology programs and broadens its pipeline, creating multiple opportunities for long-term shareholder value.

LIMN has traded between $0.09 and $11.90 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $0.11, up 2.70%. During the overnight trading session, the stock is at $0.10, down 7.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.